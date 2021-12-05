Robynne Sisco Sells 39 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Robynne Sisco sold 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.54, for a total transaction of $10,590.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robynne Sisco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Robynne Sisco sold 5,889 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,449.01.

On Friday, October 15th, Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,604,604.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $266.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,483.20, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

