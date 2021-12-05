Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $64,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in APi Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in APi Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,433,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 202,440 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,118,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,143,000 after acquiring an additional 113,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in APi Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,975,000 after acquiring an additional 706,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

APi Group stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.83. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $25.75.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

