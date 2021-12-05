Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 7,716 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Biogen worth $48,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut Biogen to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.91.

Biogen stock opened at $223.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.72. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.72 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

