Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.21% of AmerisourceBergen worth $52,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 30.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 53.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 158,867 shares of company stock worth $19,665,084 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC opened at $116.76 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $94.89 and a one year high of $129.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

