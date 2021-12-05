Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,087 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Emerson Electric worth $60,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

