RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 476 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

In related news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $240.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.99 and a 200-day moving average of $228.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $201.02 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

