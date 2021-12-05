RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 1,104 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. blooom inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $62.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average of $70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.28 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

