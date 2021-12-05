RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 142.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,873 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,840 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.74 and a 1 year high of $61.82. The stock has a market cap of $215.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average is $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.