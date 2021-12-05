RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,010,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

PayPal stock opened at $183.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

