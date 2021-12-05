RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $93.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.23 and a 200 day moving average of $92.55. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

