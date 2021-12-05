Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches Market Cap of $7.00 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and $74,382.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00090501 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00013296 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

