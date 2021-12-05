Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0140

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $7.14 million and approximately $176,611.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00098846 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00013190 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.