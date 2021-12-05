Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $6.16. Rimini Street shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 830 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 1,137,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $11,281,510.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,292,828 shares in the company, valued at $72,344,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Slepko sold 30,991 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $192,454.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,773,448 shares of company stock worth $17,208,949. 48.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RMNI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rimini Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $521.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,074,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 666,812 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 659,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 136,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after buying an additional 1,048,604 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

