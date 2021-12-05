Reviewing Mexus Gold US (MXSG) and Its Competitors

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS: MXSG) is one of 97 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Mexus Gold US to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexus Gold US’s competitors have a beta of 1.45, meaning that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mexus Gold US and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A Mexus Gold US Competitors 798 3521 3798 110 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 69.02%. Given Mexus Gold US’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mexus Gold US has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mexus Gold US and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mexus Gold US N/A -$3.33 million -0.65 Mexus Gold US Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 15.14

Mexus Gold US’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mexus Gold US. Mexus Gold US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mexus Gold US and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -333.26% Mexus Gold US Competitors -55.92% -40.92% -0.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Mexus Gold US shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mexus Gold US competitors beat Mexus Gold US on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an exploration stage mining company and is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold, silver and copper projects in the state of Nevada and Mexico, as well as, the salvage of precious metals from identifiable sources. The company was founded on June 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

