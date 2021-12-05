Reviewing Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) & Its Competitors

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE: IKT) is one of 237 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Inhibikase Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibikase Therapeutics $700,000.00 -$2.85 million -2.04 Inhibikase Therapeutics Competitors $583.01 million $24.74 million -26.91

Inhibikase Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Inhibikase Therapeutics. Inhibikase Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 55.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibikase Therapeutics -335.03% -40.55% -35.98% Inhibikase Therapeutics Competitors -2,676.79% -132.15% -28.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Inhibikase Therapeutics Competitors 1329 4975 10608 192 2.56

Inhibikase Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 627.27%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 59.17%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Inhibikase Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects. It is also developing IkT-01427, a product candidate that blocks the causative virus of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy from replicating in the body. The company has collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University; Louisiana State University School of Medicine, Shreveport; and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

