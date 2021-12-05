Reviewing Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Healthcare Trust -14.48% -8.23% -2.93% Dynex Capital 215.48% 10.66% 1.99%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Diversified Healthcare Trust and Dynex Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Healthcare Trust 1 2 1 0 2.00 Dynex Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus price target of $4.94, indicating a potential upside of 84.93%. Dynex Capital has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.43%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Dynex Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Dynex Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.63 billion 0.39 -$139.45 million ($0.87) -3.07 Dynex Capital $96.47 million 6.37 $177.53 million $4.72 3.55

Dynex Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynex Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out -4.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dynex Capital pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Diversified Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Dynex Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of Dynex Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Dynex Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dynex Capital beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants. The SHOP segment manages senior living communities that offers short term and long term residential care, and other services for residents where it pay fees to the operator to manage the communities for its account. The company was founded on December 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities. The Agency RMBS investments include MBS collateralized by adjustable-rate mortgage loans and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage loans. The firm generally invests in senior classes of non-Agency RMBS. The CMBS investments are primarily fixed-rate Agency-issued securities backed by multifamily housing loans; as well as both Agency and non-Agency issued securities backed by other commercial real estate property types such as office building, retail, hospitality, and healthcare. The CMBS IO include interest-only securities that are issued as part of a CMBS securitization. The company invests in both Agency-issued and non-Agency issued CMBS IO. Dynex Capital was founded on December 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.