Reviewing Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cortexyme alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cortexyme and Allena Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 2 1 3 0 2.17 Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cortexyme currently has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 195.25%. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 558.11%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Profitability

This table compares Cortexyme and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -57.74% -51.79% Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -230.22% -126.49%

Risk & Volatility

Cortexyme has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cortexyme and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$76.85 million ($2.94) -4.44 Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.85 million ($0.86) -0.71

Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Cortexyme shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats Cortexyme on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Robert Gallotto and Alexey L. Margolin on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.