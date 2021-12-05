Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RY. CIBC cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $100.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $79.82 and a 52 week high of $108.09. The stock has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

