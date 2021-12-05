REPO (REPO) Price Tops $0.60 on Exchanges

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 5th. In the last seven days, REPO has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001223 BTC on exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $13.56 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00057396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,149.11 or 0.08444900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00062601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00080618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,414.44 or 1.00575737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002632 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.