Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Million

Analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will report sales of $2.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Repare Therapeutics reported sales of $140,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,771.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $450,000.00 to $8.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.08 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $14.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

RPTX traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 163,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,865. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00. The company has a market cap of $875.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $546,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Civik purchased 7,500 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,775,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 49.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,207,000 after acquiring an additional 668,571 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,157 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 104,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $13,597,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

