Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Million

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will report sales of $2.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Repare Therapeutics reported sales of $140,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,771.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $450,000.00 to $8.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.08 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $14.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

RPTX traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 163,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,865. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00. The company has a market cap of $875.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $546,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Civik purchased 7,500 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,775,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 49.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,207,000 after acquiring an additional 668,571 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,157 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 104,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $13,597,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.