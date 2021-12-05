Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Holdings Reduced by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 651.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCII. Bank of America began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

