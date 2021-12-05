Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $856.92 Million

Brokerages forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will announce $856.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $892.37 million and the lowest is $828.89 million. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $547.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $46.03 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.61.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,022 shares of company stock valued at $521,154. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,943,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,973,000 after purchasing an additional 208,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,392,000 after acquiring an additional 289,272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,815,000 after acquiring an additional 112,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,494,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after acquiring an additional 76,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

