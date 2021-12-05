Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Shares Gap Up to $94.51

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $94.51, but opened at $101.19. Reinsurance Group of America shares last traded at $102.33, with a volume of 1,419 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.56.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

