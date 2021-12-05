Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 38,419 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 412,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,419 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $16,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Avista in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Avista in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Avista in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

AVA stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.45%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

