Reinhart Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Reinhart Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,769 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $20,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $104,139,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ingredion by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,322,000 after buying an additional 243,890 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 21.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,729,000 after buying an additional 177,735 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 91.7% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 356,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,249,000 after buying an additional 170,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 18.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,708,000 after buying an additional 86,120 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Barclays started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $94.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.01. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.82 and a 12-month high of $101.30.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 107.88%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

