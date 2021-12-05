Reinhart Partners Inc. Purchases 279,434 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 22.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,524,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,434 shares during the quarter. Change Healthcare accounts for 1.6% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $31,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 39,146.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Change Healthcare news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $20.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CHNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

