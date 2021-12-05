Reinhart Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,166 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.96% of GMS worth $18,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of GMS by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of GMS by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMS. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of GMS opened at $56.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.02. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. GMS’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $294,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 40,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,015,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,116 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.