Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $74.67 Million Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares during the quarter. AMERCO accounts for 3.8% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $74,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in AMERCO during the second quarter worth about $7,405,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter worth about $1,048,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 158.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 45.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHAL stock opened at $700.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $420.72 and a 12 month high of $769.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $717.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $643.54.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.48 by $5.42. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

