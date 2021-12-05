Reinhart Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.68% of EVO Payments worth $13,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 1,773.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,613,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,771,000 after buying an additional 1,527,788 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,768,000 after buying an additional 839,720 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,190,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,759,000 after buying an additional 666,664 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,927,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,939,000 after buying an additional 534,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,837,000 after buying an additional 115,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVOP opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.61.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

