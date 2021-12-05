Reinhart Partners Inc. Acquires 15,495 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares during the period. Bloomin’ Brands accounts for 1.2% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $23,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 52.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

BLMN stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

