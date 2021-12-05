Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells $63,753.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $635.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $605.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $703.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $229,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $248,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $206,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

