Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells $63,753.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of REGN stock opened at $635.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $605.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.42.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $229,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $248,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $206,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
