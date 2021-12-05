Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.930-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.73.

REG opened at $71.77 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.82.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 122.05%.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,943. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

