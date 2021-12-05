Redd (RDD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,979.53 or 0.99382270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00055943 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00037661 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.03 or 0.00689930 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

