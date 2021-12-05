Realty Income (NYSE:O) PT Lowered to $79.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $67.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.63. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.7% in the third quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.