Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 626 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 39.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 200.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45,727 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDUS opened at $17.55 on Friday. Fidus Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $18.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.82.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 106.01% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 32.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FDUS shares. Hovde Group raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

