Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,458,000 after purchasing an additional 356,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,119,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,959,465,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,555,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,454,000 after acquiring an additional 164,760 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,050,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,179,000 after acquiring an additional 76,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $111.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.01%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

