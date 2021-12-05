Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth about $2,925,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Repligen by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Repligen by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,845,000 after buying an additional 144,624 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,674 shares of company stock valued at $13,745,654. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $262.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.18 and a beta of 0.81. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.77.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. Repligen’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

