Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 24.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $103.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.98. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.21 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

FBHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.08.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

