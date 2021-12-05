Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Synopsys by 255.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys stock opened at $344.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.87. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $365.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.