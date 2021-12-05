Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $442,000 Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,569,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,827,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,312 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,493,000 after acquiring an additional 327,418 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Essential Utilities by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,360,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,255,000 after buying an additional 318,990 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,252,000 after buying an additional 298,670 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.56. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.11 and a 12 month high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.2682 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.