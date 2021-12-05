Raymond James Reiterates “$28.00” Price Target for Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ PROF opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $231.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 320.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

