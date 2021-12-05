Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

RMBS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $27.99.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Rambus by 108,286.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

