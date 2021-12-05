Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will report $63.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.94 million and the lowest is $60.90 million. Radius Health reported sales of $62.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $227.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $224.40 million to $233.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $285.99 million, with estimates ranging from $255.59 million to $315.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RDUS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Radius Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Radius Health by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Radius Health by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000.

Shares of RDUS traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.93. 651,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,787. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $706.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

