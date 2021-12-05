R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.11.

R1 RCM stock opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $31.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.70.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,114,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,097 in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

