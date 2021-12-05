Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Quotient stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. Quotient has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $7.59.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Quotient will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 545,157 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

