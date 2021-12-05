Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Down 13% Over Last Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $21.87 million and $77,599.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000590 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,108.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.97 or 0.08365146 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.77 or 0.00329415 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $469.40 or 0.00955853 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00011766 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00080734 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.25 or 0.00413883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.25 or 0.00377218 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,444,905 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

