Quaero Capital S.A. Grows Stock Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the period. 360 DigiTech comprises approximately 2.1% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Quaero Capital S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of 360 DigiTech worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QFIN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA increased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

360 DigiTech Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

