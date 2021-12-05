Quaero Capital S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Quaero Capital S.A. raised its position in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) by 667.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,671 shares during the quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. owned about 0.15% of TORM worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TORM by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TORM by 147.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 27,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of TORM by 47.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the second quarter valued at about $991,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMD stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. TORM plc has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $549.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of -343.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). TORM had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%.

TORM Company Profile

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

