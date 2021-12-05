Quaero Capital S.A. Grows Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Quaero Capital S.A. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up about 1.4% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,014,743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,043 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $581,783,000 after purchasing an additional 125,286 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,967,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $522,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $373,567,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $304,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,968,530 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.22.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $281.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $226.09 and a 1-year high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

