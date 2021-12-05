QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) PT Lowered to GBX 330 at Berenberg Bank

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

QQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 437 ($5.71) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of LON QQ opened at GBX 253.40 ($3.31) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 295.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 324.73. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of GBX 256.60 ($3.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.69%.

In related news, insider Neil A. Johnson bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £93,100 ($121,635.75). Also, insider Michael Harper acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,245.88). Insiders have acquired 40,147 shares of company stock worth $10,675,347 over the last 90 days.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

